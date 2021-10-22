COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 4816 New Cases, 120 Deaths, 28 191 Administered Vaccines in Last 24h

559 893 are the total confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria. This is shown by data from the National Information System.

The new cases for the past 24 hours are 4 816. 72 022 are the active cases in the country. During the past 24 hours, 47,370 tests were performed, bringing them to a total of 5,209,624. Of the medical staff, 15,302 were infected, including 4,274 doctors, 5,126 nurses, 2,640 paramedics and 314 paramedics.

6,608 are the cases of people with COVID-19 who are hospitalized in the country, of which 590 are in intensive care units. 465,032 people were cured, of which 1,450 for the last 24 hours. The number of deaths from coronavirus in Bulgaria is 22,839, and 120 people have died in the last 24 hours.

The number of doses administered against COVID-19 in Bulgaria is already 2,685,512, with 28,191 newly registered vaccinated during the past 24 hours. 87.58% of the cases during the day were not vaccinated, and during the last 24h 92.50% of the dead were not vaccinated. 814 are newly admitted to hospital, and 89.93% of them have not been vaccinated.



/Focus