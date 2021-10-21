23,206 Doses of the COVID-19 Vaccine were Administered in Bulgaria by 5 PM, Today

Society » HEALTH | October 21, 2021, Thursday // 19:04
Bulgaria: 23,206 Doses of the COVID-19 Vaccine were Administered in Bulgaria by 5 PM, Today Pexels

Today, October 21, by 5 pm, 23,206 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country. The Ministry of Health reminds that as of today, new anti-epidemic measures are in force in the country - based on the requirement to provide the so-called "green certificate" for vaccination, illness, or a negative test result for COVID-19.

The "green certificate" is required for visits to cinemas, theaters, museums, galleries, restaurants and entertainment, fitness and sports halls, etc. The document is also needed for holding congress-conference events, seminars, trainings, etc.

The requirement for a "green certificate" must also be met by the employees of the respective sites/organizers of the respective events.

The order of the Minister of Health is published on the website of the Ministry of Health: https://www.mh.government.bg/media/filer_public/2021/10/19/zapoved_merki_19_10_2021_2.pdf

/Press Release Ministry of Health

