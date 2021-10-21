COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Changes on the First day - The Certificate for Post-Illness is Valid for 1 Year

On the first day of entry into force the requirement to access a number of sites only with the so-called “green certificate”, there are already changes.

Although yesterday it was said by the health authorities that the certificate of illness retains its term of 6 months, today it turns out that the experts have other opinions. Thus, by the end of the day, changes are expected in the order of the Minister of Health Stoycho Katsarov, with which the term is one year.

The next decision, which will become a fact, is also a compromise.

"Most people turned to the vaccine, which is given once - Jansen." This is an administratively provoked choice, not that they prefer this vaccine," Katsarov said.

The health authorities have decided to correct this and to issue a document to those vaccinated with one dose of the two-dose vaccines of Pfizer and Moderna (interest in AstraZeneca is almost zero). It will provide them with unimpeded access as with a green certificate, which they will receive after the second dose.

"This is a practice that is applied in many countries. It is not a Bulgarian innovation, an approach," Katsarov said.

Both changes will be valid only on the territory of Bulgaria.

He also specified how the term "green certificate" is used - colloquially and summarizes all documents, not only the one for vaccination. (Prof. Radka Argirova indirectly refuted here earlier on Wednesday morning.)

Regarding certificates for illness certified by an antigen test, Katsarov explained that they will be able to be issued by the system from Friday or Monday at the latest. (Again, this is a Bulgarian practice that is not generally accepted in the EU).

The Minister also gave explanations to the words of his deputy Dr. Dimitar Petrov, who explained to Nova TV in the morning that he was thinking of a green certificate for the employees in the administration.

Now Katsarov clarified that this is discussed only for those working at the counter, directly with citizens.

"To create a condition for a clean environment there, because they work with people. That's where the chain is broken, the distribution process will be interrupted," he explained.

"This is about the ethics of the medical profession," he commented on some reactions from medical staff, who are required to have a green certificate in order to be admitted to their jobs.

Due to the many reactions from the Ministry of Health, they have also accepted a grace period - until Monday, when inspecting such sites and establishing violations, only a prescription will be issued, no fines will be imposed yet.

"Until then, no fines will be imposed. If there are imposed, they will be canceled. This is a grace period to test the system. The other thing we decided, in order to support the introduction and compliance with the measures, is that we will provide free antigen tests so that employees can take advantage of them before work," said Deputy Minister Alexander Zlatanov. Those with a negative test will go to work, and those with a positive test will be quarantined.

Katsarov also commented on the measures affecting the learning process. "We hope that the anti-epidemic measure we have introduced will work. We have done everything possible for the schools to work. The measures introduced are temporary. We also want the learning process to be present for as long as possible, but at the moment we are in a situation where this is not possible," he said.

There was also an explanation for the free antigen tests, which are not yet available for mass use. Katsarov decided to illustrate how they will be used by example. An owner of an establishment applies to the RHI, receives free tests, which are for that part of the staff that has not been vaccinated or with a document for illness. These employees are tested, but the result is a filter only for access to the workplace. Otherwise, for a document, people have to go to a certified laboratory, he explained how the Ministry of Health presents itself that things will happen.

Such tests will also be distributed to nursing homes. They were, so as not to prevent people from working.

"Nobody wants these measures. They are most unpleasant to those who impose them" the minister added.



/ClubZ