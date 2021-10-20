Bulgaria: Failures in the E-System Temporarily Blocked the Work of Vaccination Centers

Failures in the National Health Information System (NHIS) have blocked the work of vaccination centers. Despite the serious influx of applicants, it was impossible to enter data until noon, confirmed to OFFNews from the medical establishments, with vaccination points opened.

The first signal for a breakdown in the system was given by UMHAT "St. Anna":

"Although 2 teams have been engaged in our vaccination center since the morning, in order to provide faster and better service to the citizens at the moment (12.00 pm) only 62 people have been vaccinated. The vaccination process is delayed due to the failures in the National Health Information system", the hospital said, stressing that in the afternoon access is on" tides ".

The same problem was reported in the "Queen Joanna" University Hospital - ISUL. They warned that the data entry would be delayed due to the lack of access to the NHIF. A large number of files have been accumulated, which will have to be processed later, and the influx of people wishing to be vaccinated is even greater than yesterday, the health institution said.

180 people were immunized by noon at the vaccination points at Alexandrovska Hospital. The constant breakdowns in the NHIF are slowing down the process, and there are many waiting, the medical institution announced. Among those vaccinated, there were 7 children, as well as adults who wanted a third dose. The Jansen vaccine is the most preferred - about 100 people have been vaccinated with it, 53 have preferred Pfizer and 11 - Modern. The hospital also announced that there are no vaccines for Astra Zeneca and those wishing to be vaccinated with this preparation are referred to other vaccines. The immunization points are open until 5 pm, the hospital said.

Malicious actions have hindered access to the National Health Information System, explained "Information Services". Here is what they report from there:

Disclosure of epidemic measures related to access to public places through a European green certificate was accompanied by malicious actions such as denial of service (DDoS) against the infrastructure serving the National Health Information System (NHIS).

Within 24 hours, a huge amount of traffic was directed to the portal, and at peak times the malicious traffic exceeded 400 Gbps. This necessitated the implementation of more aggressive measures to limit malicious traffic and the use of specialized infrastructure for analysis and counteraction, through which the recovery of the provided services began. Attempts to break in and interfere with the system and leak user data were not reported.

Information Services AD has specialized and effective means to counteract such malicious actions, which allowed the issuance of green certificates to continue, despite some known delays.

In the first hours after the announcement of the measures on 20.10.2021, a record number of green certificates were issued and removed from the system - over 106,000. By 15:00 today, over 64,000 certificates have been withdrawn. The system currently issues over 15,000 documents per hour.

Earlier, pharmacies in the capital reported a problem with access to the system. The system does not allow electronic entry and execution of prescriptions, pharmacists complained. Information Service assured that there was no problem with them.



/OFFNews