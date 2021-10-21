Why Presence of Antibodies against COVID-19 is not Enough for a Green Pass?

Society » HEALTH | October 21, 2021, Thursday // 11:16
Bulgaria: Why Presence of Antibodies against COVID-19 is not Enough for a Green Pass? GettyImages

In The Day Begins, Bulgarian virologist Prof. Radka Argirova commented that there is a difference in the antibodies that our immune system builds up after natural infection and after immunization.

Vaccination produces a specific type of neutralizing antibody in the body that is effective in dealing with the coronavirus.

When you get sick, the immune system builds all kinds of antibodies - including those that neutralize the disease. However, it is often possible that a person has not produced enough antibodies of the neutralizing type, but that there are many more than other types that do not protect against recurrence.

Therefore, according to the virologist, the presence of antibodies against COVID-19 alone is not enough to issue a green certificate.

In the studio of "The Day Begins", Professor Argirova called on people who have had the disease to be immunized against COVID-19 from 3 to 6 months after they have been cured. According to her, those who have antibodies but cannot prove the disease should be vaccinated.

Prof. Argirova also commented that the order for the introduction of green certificates in our country is wonderful, but it is very late. According to her, these measures should have been introduced in August in order to avoid such a large number of infected people.

She warned that due to the easy circulation of the virus in Bulgaria there is a great danger of the emergence of new strains with more mutations.

