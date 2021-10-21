Deputy Minister of Health: Bulgarian Teachers and Civil Servants with Green Certificate In 4 Weeks

"Within 4 weeks, civil servants and teachers will probably also be required to have a green certificate" This was announced by the Deputy Minister of Health Dr. Dimitar Petrov on the air of "Hello, Bulgaria". He explained that in this order, the employees in the administrations are excluded because this would hinder the services for both the citizens and the business.

"There is an idea to give a grace period to these people to be vaccinated. Currently, this is being discussed at the ministerial level. The idea of ​​the Ministry of Education and Science is to include teachers," added Dr. Petrov. He stressed that those who do not have a green certificate and violate the measures will be fined. For individuals, the sanction is up to BGN 1,000. If there is a suspicion that the document is false, charges can be filed. In case of systemic violations, the sites can be closed and deprived of the right to work with a health certificate. The bodies that inspect are the RHI, the police and municipal officials.

"When the measures were soft, they were still not observed to a large extent. In this situation, the control will be strengthened - we will mainly rely on the police, as the rights of RHI are limited," explained Dr. Petrov.

Regarding the inquiries why a green certificate is not issued to people with many antibodies, the Deputy Minister explained that the measure in our country cannot be changed until it is adopted at European level.

"This requirement may be changed or the period after illness may be extended. But it will not happen in the coming weeks. Our epidemiologists also recommend that the post-sickness document be valid for 6 months. If we change the requirement, it will turn out that the certificate is not European and we will introduce measures on our own. Antibodies are not recognized in the EU and the US. From a medical point of view, they can be an indicator," Petrov explained, stressing that the decision could not be made by the minister without being recommended by experts because it would be" political and populist. "

Regarding the recognition of antigen tests for issuance of a certificate, Dr. Petrov explained that the change will be introduced soon, as it depends on "Information Services". All tests performed after 1 December 2020 will be recognized. The issuance of a certificate after the first dose is also being discussed.

"A green certificate cannot be issued to people who have contraindications for vaccination. They need to be tested. They have a higher risk of infection. My personal opinion is that they should avoid places where there are crowds of people", added the Deputy Minister.

He said the certificates had enabled the entertainment venues to operate. According to him, with these morbidity figures, the alternative is to impose a lockdown. The Deputy Minister of Health is of the opinion that the large sites will probably sign a contract with the laboratories and will also perform on-site tests. The tests will cost between BGN 5 and 10.



/Nova