Sofia: Interest and Queues for Vaccine Today in front of St. Anna and Alexandrovska Hospitals

Queues of those wishing to be vaccinated today in front of the St. Anna Hospital. It opened at 8:00 a.m., and the queue is already significant.

Hospital spokesman Anton Lukov told “The Day Begins” that 251 people had been vaccinated yesterday, given the collapse of the National Information System's website. There was one this morning and it delayed the vaccinations, but by 9.00 am the site is already accessible.

Lukov added that due to the interest in vaccination, they work from 8.00 to 20.00, and as of this morning, two vaccination teams are working to make the queue pass faster.

There are enough vaccines of all kinds. Of the 251 vaccinated yesterday, 130 were vaccinated with Jansen and nearly 80 with Pfizer. No additional registration is required.

All the beds in the hospital are occupied, so since yesterday St. Anna Hospital has increased its beds by 15, ie, they are now 175 covid beds.

There is also a queue for vaccination in front of the Alexandrovska Hospital. There the station is open every day from 8.00 to 17.00.

520 vaccines were given in "Pirogov" yesterday, and again the single-dose "Jansen" was the most preferred. The point is also open from 8.00 to 17.00.



/BNT