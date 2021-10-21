Bulgarian Economist Vladimir Karolev has Passed Away

Society » OBITUARIES | October 21, 2021, Thursday // 10:20
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Economist Vladimir Karolev has Passed Away

After a long struggle to save his life, this morning, around 01.00 in "Tokuda", the economist Vladimir Karolev died, the hospital announced.

The economist died at the age of 60 after failing to recover from a severe fall in Pirin on May 8th.

In September, he was transferred from Pirogov to Tokuda, where they continued to fight for his life. He spent half a year in a coma.

He was a prominent economist and financier. Former municipal councilor from the NMSS party (while Tsar Simeon II was Prime Minister) in Sofia Municipality. In 2011, Karolev was a mayoral candidate for Sofia, nominated by NMSS.

A tribute to his bright memory! May he rest in peace!

/BNT

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Obituaries » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Vladimir Karolev, Economist, died, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria