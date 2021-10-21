Bulgarian Economist Vladimir Karolev has Passed Away

After a long struggle to save his life, this morning, around 01.00 in "Tokuda", the economist Vladimir Karolev died, the hospital announced.

The economist died at the age of 60 after failing to recover from a severe fall in Pirin on May 8th.

In September, he was transferred from Pirogov to Tokuda, where they continued to fight for his life. He spent half a year in a coma.

He was a prominent economist and financier. Former municipal councilor from the NMSS party (while Tsar Simeon II was Prime Minister) in Sofia Municipality. In 2011, Karolev was a mayoral candidate for Sofia, nominated by NMSS.

A tribute to his bright memory! May he rest in peace!



/BNT