One Billion Doses of the COVID-19 Vaccine have already been given in India
Pixabay
The billionth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine was delivered in India today. This was announced by the Ministry of Health six months after an explosive jump in the number of cases, which raised concerns about the state of health care in the country, AFP reported.
According to the government, nearly three-quarters of the country's adult population of 1.3 billion have received at least one dose, and about 30 percent have been fully vaccinated.
/BTA
