Weather in Bulgaria: Mostly Sunny with Max Temp Between 17°-22°C

Today it will be mostly sunny, by noon in some places in the lowlands visibility will still be reduced. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by the weather forecaster on duty Hristo Hristov from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

A light to moderate wind from the south-southwest will blow. Daily temperatures will rise and the maximum will be between 17° and 22° Celsius, in Sofia around 19°C. The atmospheric pressure will decrease and in the afternoon it will be a little lower than the average for the month.

It will be mostly sunny over the Black Sea coast. It will blow to a moderate wind from the south-southwest. Maximum air temperatures will be 17° -20°C. The temperature of the sea water will be 15-17°C. The sea wave will be 1-2 points.

It will be mostly sunny in the mountains. A moderate wind will blow from the west-southwest. The maximum temperature at 1200 meters will be about 18°C, at 2000 meters - about 9°C.



/Focus