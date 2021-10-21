COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 4522 New Cases, 107 Have Died, Increased Number of Vaccinated in Last 24h

555 077 are the total confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria. This data is provided from the National Information System. The new cases for the past 24 hours are 4 522. 68 776 are the active cases in the country.

During the past 24hrs, 25,040 tests have been made, which makes a total of 5,162,258. Of the medical staff infected are 15,258, including 4,268 doctors, 5,113 nurses, 2,627 paramedics and 313 paramedics.

6,494 are the cases of people with COVID-19 who are hospitalized in the country, of which 567 are in intensive care units. 463,582 people were cured, of which 970 in the last 24 hours.

The number deaths from COVID-19 is 22,719, and 107 people have died in the last 24 hours. The people put under quarantine reached a total of 1,647,192 people, of whom 43,266 are currently active under quarantine.

The number of added vaccine doses against COVID-19 in Bulgaria is already 2,657,271, as in the past 24 hours 13,484 are the newly registered vaccinated. 85.60% of the cases for the day were not vaccinated, and during the last 24h 93.46% were not vaccinated. 714 are the newly admitted to a hospital, and 86.83% of them were not vaccinated.



/Focus