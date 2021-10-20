Anti-Vaxers Attacked Bulgarian Education Minister Denkov

Society » INCIDENTS | October 20, 2021, Wednesday // 17:03
Bulgaria: Anti-Vaxers Attacked Bulgarian Education Minister Denkov BTA

Protesters against the anti-epidemic measures, which come into force tomorrow with the introduction of the so-called “green certificate”, attacked the Minister of Education Nikolay Denkov.

He was hit with a flagpole in the subway in front of the Presidency while walking back to the Ministry of Education and Science after the Council of Ministers meeting. One of the protesters punched the minister in the face, Nova TV reported.

The incident took place in the subway between the Council of Ministers and the Presidency. The minister was guarded by police.

The Ministry of Education and Science later clarified that the professor was intercepted by Vazrazhdane activists, who blocked his way, pressed him and shouted insults. That is why the police had to intervene to take him out. The ministry denied that the minister had been physically assaulted, according to the report, he has no injuries, but is in excellent physical and mental shape.

Today in the center of Sofia, activists of two parties - "Vazrazhdane" and "Ataka" protested against the measures and the introduction of a green certificate. Both forces are known to deny vaccines against COVID, as well as the pandemic in general.

