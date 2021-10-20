Sofia: Young Students to go Online from Monday, the Rest - from Tomorrow

812.66 per 100 thousand people is the 14-day incidence of COVID-19 in Sofia, RHI announced in the middle of the day in the capital. Infections exceed 750 per 100,000, which, according to the order of the Minister of Health, means that students must go into distance learning.

However, the proposal of the health authorities in Sofia is for the young students - from first to fourth grade, to stay in school until the end of the week and from Monday - remotely. The others have been online since tomorrow.

There is no order of the Ministry of Education and Science for the organization of the educational process yet, because, as the Minister of Education Nikolay Denkov explained after the meeting of the Council of Ministers, official information from RHI was expected. The data have been in the Unified Information Portal since the morning, but apparently they are not enough for the education department.

Current data on the situation in schools in Sofia: 4% are quarantined at the initial stage of education, 7% - in junior high school and 8% - in high school.

"Based on these data, as well as due to the extremely short period of implementation of the order, the Sofia headquarters proposes to the Minister of Education and the Minister of Health, students from 1st to 4th grade in Sofia to continue their attendance at least until the end of the week, and everyone else to go on to study online. This will enable the parents of the youngest students, who cannot be left alone, to make an organization," the municipality said in a statement.

Kindergartens and nurseries in Sofia continue to work in person. The registered percentage of quarantined children is a little over 3%.

A day after the order of the Minister of Health was published, there were already requests for easing of the requirements. The nursing homes could not work, as many medics would take time off. 40% were not certified.

"The directors of municipal hospitals and social service centers have alerted to a serious problem with the organization of work, which is introduced from today at midnight. A significant percentage of staff do not have the necessary certificates to ensure the work of all departments and services from tomorrow.” it is said in the message from the Sofia headquarters.

In the coming days, the Sofia Municipality will organize outsourced immunization points in public places, which will provide an additional opportunity for vaccination.

/ClubZ