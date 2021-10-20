Today is the Last Day without a Mandatory "Green Certificate” in Bulgaria
Last day without a mandatory "green certificate” for a number of indoor activities. From tomorrow the document will be a pass for the big shops, malls, restaurants, places for indoor sports activities, galleries, cinemas, and theaters.
Bulgaria Introduces COVID-19 “Green Certificate” for All Indoor Activities from October 21
All sites that do not meet the requirements for a "green certificate” will be closed today at midnight.
The document will be mandatory for doctors and workers in social homes. There are also rules according to which all students will go entirely to online learning. Namely - if on a 14-day basis in a municipality there are over 750 infected per 100,000 population.
/Nova
