Business | October 20, 2021, Wednesday // 11:39
Facebook's Name will be Changed, According to a Technology Publication

Facebook plans to change the company's name, according to Fox Media's The Verge blog, citing a source directly involved in the decision. There is no official confirmation. The blog claims that this will happen at the company's annual conference on October 28, when CEO Mark Zuckerberg is expected to speak on the issue.

The publication assumes that this may happen sooner.

The goal of the change is an expression of the ambition of the technology giant to be recognized as something more than a social media with all the accompanying troubles. The rebranding is likely to put the blue Facebook app as one of the parent company's many products, including Instagram, WhatsApp, Oculus and more.

A Facebook spokesman dismissed the name questions to the blog and the Guardian newspaper, which also sought confirmation. In response to a request from the British newspaper, the spokesman said he did not comment on "rumors or speculation".

Facebook currently has more than 10,000 employees and plans to hire another 10,000 in the EU to develop a so-called meta version of Facebook.

