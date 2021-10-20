Bulgarian Doctor: Doctors are Disillusioned, Tired and Demotivated

"There is a great deal of distrust among colleagues. When they listened to us, we hoped that the flow of patients would start to decrease every day. Doctors feel abandoned in their jobs and patients look for them only when they are infected and worried about their health and for their loved ones. Colleagues are tired and demotivated. "

This was said on BNT by the Chairman of the Board of the Bulgarian Medical Union, Dr. Ivan Madjarov.

"If someone thinks that the promises of a minister from the studio that there will be beds for everyone and staff for everyone, no matter how many patients there are, will happen, that's just not true. That should be clear - it can't be true with this number of doctors and nurses, "said the head of the BMU.

Commenting on the mandatory green certificates for hospital staff, he said he would be ashamed if someone went to the hospital to protest, because it would mean that we have doctors and nurses who are very far from medicine.

"Physicians are the last place that society needs to doubt. Colleagues in hospitals know that they need to be healthy and that they need to protect their patients. I think that the organization in hospitals will happen so that those who are not vaccinated will took a test and the colleague to continue working", he added.

Is there any point of the COVID Zones?

"COVID zones were widely proclaimed with something no one needed - free treatment for the first 10 days. The population needs quick diagnostics and telemedicine at home to know that if you are sick, you are monitored by your doctor, and not by a free antibiotic, which is usually not prescribed in the first days," said the chairman of the BMU.

Dr. Madjarov also commented on the Doctor of the Year awards.

"This year we were relieved because there was a colleague, a man who stood out. From the beginning of the crisis until now, for two years now, he has practically changed his lifestyle. There is no day off. This is Assoc. Prof. Kunchev. We had no doubt, that he should be the Doctor of the Year", he said and specified that in the other categories the competition was great.

Several prizes were awarded in each category. According to him, this shows that Bulgarian doctors are not only dedicated to their patients, but also creative, full of ideas.

One of the winners is Dr. Yordan Spirdonov - winner of the award Contribution to the development and application of innovative medicine of unique techniques. The doctor invented a "pad" that allows the diagnosis of breast cancer when the patient is on her stomach.

"The idea came after I could not do an MRI of a patient with breast cancer. 131 patients have already been scanned in this way and the effectiveness of the test is many times greater. This makes it possible to detect tumors at an early stage which dramatically improves the prognosis for women," said the radiologist.

Regarding the COVID situation in the hospitals, he commented that there are no free beds in ISUL and, unfortunately, they are released only when someone dies. Dr. Spirdonov said that he had contracted the infection and then got vaccinated. According to him, the topic of the effectiveness of vaccines is not subject to comment at all:

"The effectiveness of vaccines has been proven. Look what's happening outside. The civilized world around us has done what is necessary and is now lifting restrictions, and hospital admissions and deaths from infection are much less. Get vaccinated people! I did it because I think medics they must set a personal example," said Dr. Yordan Spirdonov.



