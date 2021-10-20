Bulgarian Restaurateur: There is No Way to Check Customers for Green Certificates
We will continue to work in difficult circumstances, orders are issued at the last minute. We are not prepared for all this. A green certificate is a good thing, but it doesn't happen so easily. This was stated in the morning block of BNT by Krassimir Ivanchev, chairman of the Ruse Association of Hoteliers and Restaurateurs.
He commented that there is no way to verify the authenticity of a certificate submitted by a client, because they do not have the right to check ID cards, and they do not have access to the unified system that certifies the validity.
There are employees who do not want to be vaccinated. Where will they work, Ivanchev asked.
According to him, there is a 30% outflow of customers.
/BNT
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Facebook's Name will be Changed, According to a Technology Publication
- » Bulgaria: How Long will the Price of Living Continue to Rise?
- » Bulgaria’s Businesses: Dissatisfaction with the Rules for "Green Certificates”
- » Taxes and Fees Reduced en masse in Europe as Measures Against High Electricity Prices
- » Bulgaria’s Government Announces Measures to Compensate Businesses for High Electricity Prices
- » Protests over Еxpensive Еlectricity in Bulgaria, the State Announced Compensatory Measures