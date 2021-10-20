Bulgarian Restaurateur: There is No Way to Check Customers for Green Certificates

Business | October 20, 2021, Wednesday // 11:05
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Restaurateur: There is No Way to Check Customers for Green Certificates Pixabay

We will continue to work in difficult circumstances, orders are issued at the last minute. We are not prepared for all this. A green certificate is a good thing, but it doesn't happen so easily. This was stated in the morning block of BNT by Krassimir Ivanchev, chairman of the Ruse Association of Hoteliers and Restaurateurs.

He commented that there is no way to verify the authenticity of a certificate submitted by a client, because they do not have the right to check ID cards, and they do not have access to the unified system that certifies the validity.

There are employees who do not want to be vaccinated. Where will they work, Ivanchev asked.

According to him, there is a 30% outflow of customers.

