Bulgaria’s Government Announces Measures to Compensate Businesses for High Electricity Prices

Business | October 20, 2021, Wednesday // 11:02
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s Government Announces Measures to Compensate Businesses for High Electricity Prices Pixabay

The Bulgarian government is announcing measures to compensate businesses for high electricity prices.

This became possible after companies and workers protested in Sofia, demanding to be compensated for the price of electricity for non-household consumers on the stock exchange, which reached over BGN 480 per megawatt-hour.

Among the discussed solutions is the business to receive 75% compensation from the amount representing the difference between the stock exchange price and the estimated price from EWRC.

/BNT

