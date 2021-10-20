Serious Influx of People wishing to be Vaccinated at the Sofia Hospital "St. Anna”
A serious influx of those wishing to be vaccinated is observed in the Vaccination point of the hospital "St. Anna ”. More than 50 people have been vaccinated from the morning until 10.00, and there are at least as many in the queue.
In the Vaccination Center of UMHAT "St. Anna" -Sofia AD you can now be vaccinated with a third shot. The center is open from 8 am until 8 pm every day (including Saturday and Sunday).
There are all vaccines approved for use in the Republic of Bulgaria, specified by the medical institution.
/BGNES
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Katsarov: Post-Covid with Antigen Test, Done in a Hospital or Laboratory, Gives a Green Certificate
- » Violate the Green Pass – 5 years in Prison and a Fine up to BGN 50,000
- » Today is the Last Day without a Mandatory "Green Certificate” in Bulgaria
- » Bulgarian Doctor: Doctors are Disillusioned, Tired and Demotivated
- » Bulgaria: What will Happen with Workers Without a Green Certificate from October 21
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 4957 New Cases, 124 Have Died in Last 24h