Serious Influx of People wishing to be Vaccinated at the Sofia Hospital "St. Anna”

A serious influx of those wishing to be vaccinated is observed in the Vaccination point of the hospital "St. Anna ”. More than 50 people have been vaccinated from the morning until 10.00, and there are at least as many in the queue.

In the Vaccination Center of UMHAT "St. Anna" -Sofia AD you can now be vaccinated with a third shot. The center is open from 8 am until 8 pm every day (including Saturday and Sunday).

There are all vaccines approved for use in the Republic of Bulgaria, specified by the medical institution.



/BGNES