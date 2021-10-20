Serious Influx of People wishing to be Vaccinated at the Sofia Hospital "St. Anna”

Society » HEALTH | October 20, 2021, Wednesday // 10:53
Bulgaria: Serious Influx of People wishing to be Vaccinated at the Sofia Hospital "St. Anna” Pixabay

A serious influx of those wishing to be vaccinated is observed in the Vaccination point of the hospital "St. Anna ”. More than 50 people have been vaccinated from the morning until 10.00, and there are at least as many in the queue.

In the Vaccination Center of UMHAT "St. Anna" -Sofia AD you can now be vaccinated with a third shot. The center is open from 8 am until 8 pm every day (including Saturday and Sunday).

There are all vaccines approved for use in the Republic of Bulgaria, specified by the medical institution.

/BGNES

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: St Anna, vaccinated, sofia, influx
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria