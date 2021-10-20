Bulgarian Traffic Police Caught 30 Migrants on Trakia Highway near Sliven
A group of 30 men without identity documents, posing as citizens of Afghanistan, were found after an inspection of a truck on the Trakia highway in the area of the town of Kermen. and Sliven.
After receiving preliminary information yesterday, a team from the Traffic Police Sector in Sliven took action to stop a Mercedes Sprinter truck. The foreign citizens have been taken to the ODMI - Sliven, they are to be transported to the home for accommodation of foreigners in the village of Lyubimets.
The driver of the car - a 29-year-old Bulgarian citizen, was detained with a police measure for a period of 24 hours. Pre-trial proceedings have been instituted against him. Work on the case continues.
/BNT
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Spouses Found Dead in Blagoevgrad, Son is a Suspect of the Murder
- » At Least 116 people have Died in a Prison Riot in Ecuador
- » Demonstrative Murder in Sofia: A Man was Shot Dead at Gerena Stadium
- » Record Homicide Growth in the United States Last Year
- » Ministry of Interior Will Investigate 14 Organ Transplant Surgeries in Lozenets Hospital
- » Belgian Army Deserter Nicknamed “Belgian Rambo” Found Dead after Month Search