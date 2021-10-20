Bulgarian Traffic Police Caught 30 Migrants on Trakia Highway near Sliven

A group of 30 men without identity documents, posing as citizens of Afghanistan, were found after an inspection of a truck on the Trakia highway in the area of ​​the town of Kermen. and Sliven.

After receiving preliminary information yesterday, a team from the Traffic Police Sector in Sliven took action to stop a Mercedes Sprinter truck. The foreign citizens have been taken to the ODMI - Sliven, they are to be transported to the home for accommodation of foreigners in the village of Lyubimets.

The driver of the car - a 29-year-old Bulgarian citizen, was detained with a police measure for a period of 24 hours. Pre-trial proceedings have been instituted against him. Work on the case continues.



/BNT