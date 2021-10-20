Bulgaria: What will Happen with Workers Without a Green Certificate from October 21

Many people will also file complaints of violated rights following an order from the Minister of Health

"I think it is a good and reasonable option in connection with the tightening of measures and the green certificate to have a joint discussion with the Ministry of Labor and Social Policy and trade unions, for people who have not been vaccinated or have suffered in the first wave or asymptomatic "These people can't go to work tomorrow, how will this problem be solved?", Medical lawyer Hristina Nikolova commented to BNR.

"These issues are not resolved in our labor legislation - what kind of person will be led - self-excommunicated or something else - the Minister of Social Affairs must intervene. If people want to go to work but can't - I sought information from the MLSP website and I saw that there is no instruction on how to solve this issue.”

"We need to think about what to do," Nikolova told BNR’s Before All.

Hristina Nikolova also pointed out that the new order of the Minister of Health may lead to a higher percentage of those wishing to be vaccinated, but at the same time many people will decide to stay remotely at work until the winter to push themselves for several months, literally people will also file complaints.

"Because people will be harmed, for example, if you have a theater ticket for months, you can't go now, you also suffer property damage," she said.



/BNR