The Olympic Flame has Arrived in China

The Olympic flame for the 2022 Beijing Olympics arrived in China this morning, the country's media reported.

The flame will be displayed at a ceremony at the Beijing Olympic Tower before touring the world's most populous country. About 2,900 athletes, representing nearly 85 national Olympic committees, will take part in the Winter Olympics between February 4th and 20th. The fire was lit in Athens on Monday and handed over the next day to Beijing 2022 organizers, but the lighting ceremony was marred by activists.

Protesters called on the IOC to postpone the event, saying China was committing "genocide" against Uighurs and Tibetans. During the Olympics ignition ceremony on Monday, activists waved a Tibetan flag and a poster that read "no genocide" at the Games. There was a similar protest at the Acropolis in Athens on Sunday. IOC President Thomas Bach has denied speculation about a possible boycott, reaffirming the political neutrality of the International Olympic Committee and adding that it is up to governments to show the necessary responsibility.

The Beijing Winter Olympics will be the second to be held under the shadow of the coronavirus after the Tokyo Games earlier this year. Athletes participating in the Chinese capital will have to follow strict rules to minimize the risk of Covid-19 cases.

Participants will be in a "bubble", and athletes must be fully vaccinated or face a three-week quarantine. Tickets for the forum will only be sold to people living in China.



/BNR