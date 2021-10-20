Weather in Bulgaria: Sunny with Max Temp Between 16°-21°C

Today it will be mostly sunny, before noon in some places in the lowlands there will be fog or low clouds. A light south wind will appear in the eastern regions. The maximum temperatures will be between 16° and 21° Celsius. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by the weather forecaster on duty Martin Slavchev from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

Above the Black Sea coast it will be mostly sunny, before noon in places with low clouds or fog. A light south-southeast wind will blow in the afternoon. The maximum air temperatures will be 16° - 17°C, close to the sea water temperature. The sea wave will be 1-2 points.

It will be sunny in the mountains. A light west-northwest wind will blow, on the highest peaks a north wind. The maximum temperature at 1200 meters will be about 12°C, at 2000 meters - about 6°C. The atmospheric pressure during the day will decrease slightly, but will remain higher than the average for the month.



/Focus