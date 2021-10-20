COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 4957 New Cases, 124 Have Died in Last 24h

Society » HEALTH | October 20, 2021, Wednesday // 10:06
65,331 are the total active cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria. This is indicated by a reference on the site of the Unified Information Portal.

The tests performed for the last 24 hours are 22,264, as a result of which 4,957 people gave a positive result. 2 743 people were cured of coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

6,377 people are in hospital, the newcomers for the last day in a hospital are 895 people. Of these, 89.61% were not vaccinated against COVID-19.

558 people are in the intensive care unit. 124 people died, 95.16% of whom were not vaccinated. The doses of coronavirus vaccine given were 9,097 for the past 24 hours.

