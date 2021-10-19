Bulgaria Introduces COVID-19 “Green Certificate” for All Indoor Activities from October 21

Bulgarian Health authorities are introducing a green certificate for all indoor activities. This was announced by the Minister of Health Stoycho Katsarov and his deputies Alexander Zlatanov and Toma Tomov.

The green certificate will take effect with an order from 00:00, Thursday, October 21.

The prevailing opinion of the experts was to rely on the option with a green certificate, said Minister Katsarov.

The number of infected is growing, the number of deaths is also increasing, which forces us to take additional measures, explained the Minister of Health. He specified that they were discussed at the expert level, as well as at meetings with the tourism industry and representatives of the Ministry of Education and Science.

The green certificate is introduced for all indoor activities, including:

establishments for eating and entertainment

hotels

cinema

theaters

circus performances

concerts

galleries

shopping centers (malls) - over 300 sq.m (the measure does not apply to grocery stores and pharmacies)

fitness centers

sports halls

clubs

All sites that do not meet the requirement for a green certificate from Thursday, October 21, will be closed.

A green certificate of employment is introduced for all employees in two areas:

medical establishments for hospital care

nursing homes

Visits to hospitals are also suspended.

The prevailing opinion is that the requirement to comply with a green certificate is easier to control than the requirement to comply with conditions in premises, such as the number of tables, Katsarov explained.

The verifiers who monitor compliance with the green certificate will also work only if they have a green certificate.

Regarding school education, the following measures are introduced:

Education in schools in municipalities with a 14-day morbidity of more than 750 per 100,000 people is suspended.

With a 14-day morbidity between 500 and 700 per 100,000 people, 50% attendance and 50% online classes will alternate.

At this stage, it is not planned to introduce a green certificate for teachers in schools.

In schools and kindergartens, attendance classes will be held only in compliance with the guidelines of the Ministry of Education and Science, said the Minister.

With regard to schools, we have strived to meet the requirements of the Ministry of Education and Science. Therefore, both the guidelines and the schedule will be issued by them and agreed by them, said the Minister of Health.

Our aim is to adhere as much as possible to face-to-face training, he added.

In universities, face-to-face classes will be conducted only under the conditions of a green certificate.

The use of a green certificate is not envisaged in public transport, Katsarov said in response to a question from BNT.

There will also be strict control over the laboratories for issuing false certificates.

If such a thing is found, the license of the laboratories will be revoked, the minister stressed.

A green certificate is not required for children under the age of 12, the health minister explained.

If the measures introduced tomorrow do not work, the only and last measure remains a national lockdown, the minister said. He called on the population to be vaccinated and to observe the restrictions. Nobody wants to get there, we can only get there under duress, added the Minister of Health.

The shortest possible period for the measures is 2 weeks. Then it will be seen whether there is an effect from them, Katsarov explained.

The green certificate can be issued if one of the three conditions is met: