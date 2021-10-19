COVID-19 in Bulgaria: The Number of Hospital Beds in Sofia will be Increased

The beds for patients with coronavirus in the Sofia hospitals will be increased, announced the director of RHI-Sofia Dancho Penchev after a meeting with the management of the medical establishments on the territory of Sofia.

"The tendency is for the beds for COVID-19 in the hospitals to reach 30% of the total number of beds in the medical establishments. Restructuring of clinics and reassignment of staff is forthcoming in order to cover the needs of the patients," Penchev added.

It became clear from his words that the planned admission will not be suspended, and the decision for this remains to be made individually by each director of a medical institution.

In response to a question, he announced that for the time being, there is no discussion about entering the hospital with a green certificate. He announced that in Sofia over 51% of the medical staff had been vaccinated, and many had fallen ill.

It was agreed at the meeting that even when a patient is admitted, this should be immediately reflected in the electronic system for the number of occupied beds in hospitals, so that ambulances do not go from hospital to hospital. Currently, the electronic system is updated every 3 hours.



/Dnevnik