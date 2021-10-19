574 Romanians Have Died in 24 hours from COVID-19

Society » HEALTH | October 19, 2021, Tuesday // 15:16
Bulgaria: 574 Romanians Have Died in 24 hours from COVID-19 seenews.com

574 Romanians have lost their lives in the last 24 hours due to complications from COVID-19, Reuters reported, citing the government in Bucharest. This is the highest number of victims since the beginning of the pandemic.

The new cases confirmed during the day are 18,863 with 81,054 tests performed. More than 1,800 people are being treated in intensive care units.

Late last week, Romania asked the EU for help with respirators, drugs and oxygen due to a shortage in the country for the needs of all those treated in hospitals. Through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, the EU provided 200 oxygen concentrators from the EU Strategic Medical Reserve, 50 oxygen concentrators from Poland and 5,200 vials of monoclonal antibodies from Italy. In addition, 15 fans and 8 oxygen concentrators will be transported from Denmark.

/Dnevnik

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Romania, covid, cases, pandemic
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria