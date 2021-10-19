574 Romanians Have Died in 24 hours from COVID-19
574 Romanians have lost their lives in the last 24 hours due to complications from COVID-19, Reuters reported, citing the government in Bucharest. This is the highest number of victims since the beginning of the pandemic.
The new cases confirmed during the day are 18,863 with 81,054 tests performed. More than 1,800 people are being treated in intensive care units.
Late last week, Romania asked the EU for help with respirators, drugs and oxygen due to a shortage in the country for the needs of all those treated in hospitals. Through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, the EU provided 200 oxygen concentrators from the EU Strategic Medical Reserve, 50 oxygen concentrators from Poland and 5,200 vials of monoclonal antibodies from Italy. In addition, 15 fans and 8 oxygen concentrators will be transported from Denmark.
/Dnevnik
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: The Number of Hospital Beds in Sofia will be Increased
- » One-Third of Bulgaria is Already in the Most Alarming COVID Zone
- » Bulgaria: Woman who Died of COVID had become Pregnant after long In-Vitro Procedures
- » Bulgaria: More than 10,000 Coronavirus Tests have been Performed in COVID zones
- » Mathematician: At Least 10-12 000 are Infected with COVID per day in Bulgaria, but Don’t Know it
- » Sofia: Woman who was Refused Admission by 6 Hospitals on Friday, has Died