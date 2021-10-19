574 Romanians Have Died in 24 hours from COVID-19

574 Romanians have lost their lives in the last 24 hours due to complications from COVID-19, Reuters reported, citing the government in Bucharest. This is the highest number of victims since the beginning of the pandemic.

The new cases confirmed during the day are 18,863 with 81,054 tests performed. More than 1,800 people are being treated in intensive care units.

Late last week, Romania asked the EU for help with respirators, drugs and oxygen due to a shortage in the country for the needs of all those treated in hospitals. Through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, the EU provided 200 oxygen concentrators from the EU Strategic Medical Reserve, 50 oxygen concentrators from Poland and 5,200 vials of monoclonal antibodies from Italy. In addition, 15 fans and 8 oxygen concentrators will be transported from Denmark.



/Dnevnik