One-Third of Bulgaria is Already in the Most Alarming COVID Zone

About a third of the districts in Bulgaria are already in the most alarming dark red COVID zone, where the new infected per 100 thousand population for a period of 14 days are over 500 people. The areas with the most coronavirus infections according to official data are: Vidin (875 new infected per 100 thousand people in 14 days), Pernik (827), Gabrovo (769), Montana (768), Sofia-city (694), Kyustendil (678), Sofia region (583), Sliven (575), Varna (559) and Stara Zagora (537). Three other districts are on the threshold of the dark red zone - Dobrich (499 new infected), Yambol (497 new infected) and Blagoevgrad (484 new infected). This is shown by the weekly analysis of the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases (NCIPD), based on data from the Unified Information Portal on Coronavirus until Sunday (October 10).

Compared to last week, the districts in the dark red zone have increased by three and are now ten, with the new ones being Sofia-district, Stara Zagora and Varna. Until last week, the NCIPD analysis showed that the regions of Kardzhali, Haskovo, Smolyan, Pleven and Shumen are in the so-called yellow zone. There are between 100 and 250 new infected people per 100,000 population in two weeks, but statistics as of October 17 already show that only the districts of Kardzhali and Pleven remain in the yellow zone. The other areas are already in the so-called red zone, where the incidence is between 250 and 500 people.

For a week now, the Ministry of Health has been warning that "the situation is tense" and is talking about the introduction of new measures, but it is not yet known when they will be introduced and what exactly they will be, but access to public places is mentioned to be available only with a COVID certificate for vaccination, post-illness note or PCR or antigen test.



