Bulgaria: Woman who Died of COVID had become Pregnant after long In-Vitro Procedures

Tragedy in Sliven region - the mother, who died of COVID-19 and lost her twins, had become pregnant after long in vitro procedures, revealed the mayor of the village of Gradets. In her family alone, the coronavirus took four lives, killing her mother-in-law.

The woman developed symptoms of COVID-19 after her mother-in-law and was taken to hospital. She firmly refused to be hospitalized and went home.

There she deteriorated and was again taken to hospital, where she was hospitalized in serious condition.

Doctors performed an emergency cesarean section, but the babies weighed 500 grams each anddidn’t make it. The woman also died of COVID-19.

"The situation in Gradets is very serious. There is distrust in people, they do not believe in the disease. For their good, I have made a green corridor for vaccination, but of all the residents, only I have been vaccinated,"explained the mayor of the village Veselin Urumov.

According to him, the situation in the village is complicated - the number of sick and deaths is increasing. Urumov said that anyone who wants to be vaccinated should go to the town hall and a green corridor will be organized.



/bTV