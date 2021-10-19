Bulgaria: More than 10,000 Coronavirus Tests have been Performed in COVID zones

95 of the 120 COVID zones detected in the country have performed tests for COVID-19 with rapid antigen tests. The tests performed were a total of 10,190, of which 3,111 were positive. For health-insured patients with a proven coronavirus infection who have passed through the COVID zones, the NHIF pays for home remedies. The issued prescription can be executed in any pharmacy on the territory of the country, working with the health insurance fund.

The creation of the COVID zones aims to reduce the pressure on medical institutions and general practitioners, and citizens are given another opportunity to access quality and timely diagnosis and treatment.



/Press Center Health Ministry