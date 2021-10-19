Bulgaria: More than 10,000 Coronavirus Tests have been Performed in COVID zones
95 of the 120 COVID zones detected in the country have performed tests for COVID-19 with rapid antigen tests. The tests performed were a total of 10,190, of which 3,111 were positive. For health-insured patients with a proven coronavirus infection who have passed through the COVID zones, the NHIF pays for home remedies. The issued prescription can be executed in any pharmacy on the territory of the country, working with the health insurance fund.
The creation of the COVID zones aims to reduce the pressure on medical institutions and general practitioners, and citizens are given another opportunity to access quality and timely diagnosis and treatment.
/Press Center Health Ministry
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: The Number of Hospital Beds in Sofia will be Increased
- » 574 Romanians Have Died in 24 hours from COVID-19
- » One-Third of Bulgaria is Already in the Most Alarming COVID Zone
- » Bulgaria: Woman who Died of COVID had become Pregnant after long In-Vitro Procedures
- » Mathematician: At Least 10-12 000 are Infected with COVID per day in Bulgaria, but Don’t Know it
- » Sofia: Woman who was Refused Admission by 6 Hospitals on Friday, has Died