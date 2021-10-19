Mathematician: At Least 10-12 000 are Infected with COVID per day in Bulgaria, but Don’t Know it

Society » HEALTH | October 19, 2021, Tuesday // 11:29
Bulgaria: Mathematician: At Least 10-12 000 are Infected with COVID per day in Bulgaria, but Don’t Know it Pixabay

The number of those actually infected with COVID on a daily basis is much higher than the official data. This is the opinion of the mathematician from BAS Ognyan Kunchev.

"There are about 3,500 cases a day. But these are the ones who show symptoms. You need to multiply this number by 4 to see how many are actually infected. They are at least 10-12 thousand a day. This is very insidious. These people do not know that they are sick and are spreading the virus," the mathematician commented.

According to him, the introduction of the measures takes 15-20 days to stabilize the situation.

"The measures must now be quite drastic" Kunchev said. "The time of green certificates has been so far, much more serious restrictive measures are needed in order for the health system to last until the end of the month," Kunchev said.

