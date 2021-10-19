Sofia: Woman who was Refused Admission by 6 Hospitals on Friday, has Died

A 70-year-old woman infected with COVID-19 died, and 6 medical institutions in Sofia refused admission. The sad news was announced for NOVA by the woman's granddaughter.

A NOVA team with a hidden camera followed in the footsteps of the ambulance transporting the woman. First the medics took her to Pirogov, then the route of the ambulance passed through the Military Medical Academy, Alexandrovska Hospital, Infectious Diseases Hospital, Tokuda and Sofiamed. The patient was not admitted anywhere. The next stop was St. Anne's. There the patient was taken down and hospitalized. It took nearly 3 hours for the emergency medics.

Iva, the granddaughter of the deceased woman, told Nova TV about the sad outcome. She said that after visiting hospitals, she was still calm, as she had heard from her grandmother shortly after she was placed in St. Anna. What happened next remains unclear. Meanwhile, Nova TV’s attempt to find out who will take responsibility went unanswered. The hospital declined to comment on the case. And the health ministry ordered an inspection.

Maria. This is the name of the 77-year-old patient who lost the battle with COVID-19 on Friday, while 6 hospitals refused to accept her. The elderly woman spent the last hours of her life wandering in an ambulance and referred from hospital to hospital. She died shortly after she was admitted - in the 7th in a row. Today in her house we are greeted by her granddaughter, who shared that in addition to the uncertainty about her admission to the hospital, she also found out about her death by accident.

"I found out from relatives, because apparently no one in the hospital recorded my phone. My relatives found employees at the hospital who informed them. I tried to contact someone at the hospital as there are telephone numbers for patient information. From Friday to Sunday, no one picked me up," she said.

Her granddaughter Iva said that by Friday, her grandmother was fine. But it started to get worse, so they sought emergency help. The elderly woman was vaccinated. She suffered from a severe comorbidity.

"She sounded good. She said they had traveled a lot. She was strong and told me - "Don't worry, I will recover, I will recover and I will go home", Iva shares. This was the last time the two heard each other. Iva said that the elderly woman had been a medical worker for many years. She also helped everyone in the neighborhood. The case reached the health authorities, where they ordered an inspection.

"My deputy must have had meetings with the director of RHI - Sofia, as well as with that of the Emergency Center to clarify where this misunderstanding comes from," explained Health Minister Dr. Stoycho Katsarov.

Meanwhile, the fight against the health system of another family, this time in Bankya, continues for the third day in a row. Maya Lyubenova met with Nova TV and said that her 27-year-old son continues to stay at home with COVID-19. He got worse on Friday, but the attempt to take an X-ray of him ended in failure - again with a tour and refusals from several consecutive hospitals.

"I was wondering who to call, how to proceed, because it is strange that an X-ray cannot be found in the center of Sofia. And if it was worse", Maya wonders. Even today, however, the family did not reach the expected photo.



