BG Ministry of Education: 20% of Absent Students are Grounds for Transition to Distance Learning

Teachers without a green certificate can teach remotely. This was said to bTV by the Minister of Education Nikolay Denkov on the occasion of the discussed new measures against the spread of the coronavirus in schools.

"The idea of ​​a mandatory green certificate is the new element in the measures and it comes as a proposal from the Ministry of Health, which in the current situation with the peak of the fourth wave of COVID-19, must be supported," Denkov said.

According to him, the introduction of a green certificate may lead to an outflow of teachers, but this will be temporary, because the measures will be temporary until the number of infected and hospitalized falls.

Again, it is the prerogative of the Ministry of Health to issue an order for the closure of schools and kindergartens, and the Ministry of Education and Science is responsible for organizing the training in this case, Djankov said.

20% of absent children or 30% of quarantined classes are grounds for moving to distance learning, said the Minister of Education.

There are 14 quarantined classes in Lovech and 17 in the district.

Parents from Lovech are adamant that children should learn in person. They should not be hostages of the pandemic, as the restaurant should remain open, and the children should not go to school, the parents are categorical.

They are even against student rotation training.

In Lovech, 36 percent of teachers are vaccinated. But according to the head of the RWU in the city Elenko Nachev, the green certificate is not a working tool.

In Lovech, the situation with the infected is complicated by the large number of infected and is expected to move to the dark red zone.



/BNR