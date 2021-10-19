Bulgaria: Angel Kunchev is “Doctor of the Year 2021”

The Chief State Health Inspector will receive the prestigious award for his active position and work

On the Day of the Bulgarian Doctor - October 19, the traditional awards of the Bulgarian Medical Union for contribution to medicine will be presented. Unfortunately, due to the epidemic situation in the country, this year there will be no official ceremony, as tradition dictates. The awards in the five categories of "Doctor of the Year 2021" will be presented at the headquarters of the Military Medical Academy.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Angel Kunchev was awarded by the guild for "Doctor of the Year 2021". The Chief State Health Inspector, who also celebrates his birthday on the Bulgarian Doctor's Day, will receive the highest award of the Medical Guild in the coming days. Throughout his professional career, Assoc. Prof. Angel Kunchev has worked tirelessly to solve problems in the health system, and since the beginning of the epidemic by COVID-19 has shown consistent work, boldly defending his position.

On this holiday, the awards in the five traditional categories of "Doctor of the Year 2021" will be presented. In the category "Long-term activity in the field of medicine and active contribution to the development of the specialty" awards will be given to:

1.Prof. Dr. Dimitar Mladenov, MD

2.Prof. Dr. Tonyo Shmilev, MD

3. Dr. Petar Hadjimitev

4. Dr. Stefan Stanev

5.Prof. Dr. Penka Perenovska, MD

For "Contribution to the development and application of innovative medicine and unique techniques" the awards go to:

1. Assoc. Dr. Deyan Anakievski

2.Prof. Dr. Marincho Georgiev

3. Dr. Dimitar Kyuchukov

4. Dr. Yordan Spirudonov

5. Prof. Dr. Sylvie Georgiev

Dr. Kiril Elenski, former Deputy Chairman of the Bulgarian Medical Association, will receive a posthumous award for "Contribution to the Development and Establishment of the Authority of the Professional Organization". The others with awards in this category are:

1. Dr. Dimitar Dimitrov

2. Dr. Todor Kolarov

3. Assoc. Dr. Vladimir Gonchev, MD

4.Prof. Dr. Iva Petkova, MD

This year, the most awarded in the category for young medical hopes are "You are our future". These are:

1. Dr. Georgi Dimitrov

2. Dr. Militsa Miteva

3. Dr. Hristo Milev

4. Dr. Baiti Nasuf

5. Dr. Ivan Mitev

6. Dr. Trifon Valkov, MD

7. Dr. Krasen Ivanov

8. Dr. Borislav Dangarov

9. Dr. Ozlem Kobakova Sofia

10. Dr. Stanislava Stoycheva

11. Dr. Simona Zlatanova

12. Dr. Yordan Yordanov

Due to the pandemic and the alarming situation in the country, the awards will be presented at the headquarters of the MMA, at different times for the different categories, so that there is no crowd.

After the symbolic presentation of the "Doctor of the Year 2021" awards, additional information and photos will be sent to the awarded doctors.



/Bulgarian Medical Association