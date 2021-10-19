Weather in Bulgaria: Little Clouds and Mostly Sunny Today with Max Temp 15°-20°C

Today the clouds will be torn, in many places - until mostly sunny weather. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by the weather forecaster on duty Georgi Tsekov from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

There will be significant low layered clouds or fog in the morning. A light northwest wind will blow, in Eastern Bulgaria - a northeast wind. Maximum temperatures will be mostly between 15° and 20° Celsius. During the night against Wednesday over the southwestern and eastern regions of the country the clouds will increase and thicken again. Atmospheric pressure will rise and will be higher than the average for the month.

In the morning, mainly on the southern Black Sea coast, there will be low layered clouds or fog, but it will quickly break and decrease. During the day it will be mostly sunny. A light northwest wind will blow, in the afternoon - a northeast wind. The maximum air temperatures will be 14° - 18°C, close to the sea water temperature. The sea wave will be 1-2 points.

In the morning there will be significant clouds over the massifs of Western and Central Bulgaria, and the peaks will be in fog. Around noon the clouds will start to break and decrease, the visibility will improve and in the afternoon sunny weather will prevail. A moderate to strong wind will blow from the northwest. The maximum temperature at 1200 meters will be about 9°C, at 2000 meters - about 4°C.



