Weather in Bulgaria: Few Clouds and Mostly Sunny Today with Max Temp 15°-20°C

Society » ENVIRONMENT | October 19, 2021, Tuesday // 10:31
Bulgaria: Weather in Bulgaria: Few Clouds and Mostly Sunny Today with Max Temp 15°-20°C Pixabay

Today the clouds will be torn, in many places - until mostly sunny weather. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by the weather forecaster on duty Georgi Tsekov from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

There will be significant low layered clouds or fog in the morning. A light northwest wind will blow, in Eastern Bulgaria - a northeast wind. Maximum temperatures will be mostly between 15° and 20° Celsius. During the night against Wednesday over the southwestern and eastern regions of the country the clouds will increase and thicken again. Atmospheric pressure will rise and will be higher than the average for the month.

In the morning, mainly on the southern Black Sea coast, there will be low layered clouds or fog, but it will quickly break and decrease. During the day it will be mostly sunny. A light northwest wind will blow, in the afternoon - a northeast wind. The maximum air temperatures will be 14° - 18°C, close to the sea water temperature. The sea wave will be 1-2 points.

In the morning there will be significant clouds over the massifs of Western and Central Bulgaria, and the peaks will be in fog. Around noon the clouds will start to break and decrease, the visibility will improve and in the afternoon sunny weather will prevail. A moderate to strong wind will blow from the northwest. The maximum temperature at 1200 meters will be about 9°C, at 2000 meters - about 4°C.

/Focus

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: sunny, weather, clouds, temperature
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria