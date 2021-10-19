COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Nearly 5000 New Cases, 214 People Have Died in Last 24h

Society » HEALTH | October 19, 2021, Tuesday // 10:21
545 598 are the total confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria. This is shown by data from the National Information System.

The new cases for the past 24 hours are 4,979. 63,241 are the active cases in the country. During the past 24hrs, 26,780 tests have been performed, making them a total of 5,114,963. Of the medical staff, 15,136 have been infected, including 4,245 doctors, 5,070 nurses, 2,601 nurses and 311 paramedics.

6,258 are the cases of people with COVID-19 who are hospitalized in the country, of which 537 are in intensive care units. 459,869 people were cured, of which 2,009 for the last 24 hours.

The number of deaths from coronavirus in Bulgaria is 22,488, and 214 people have died in the last 24 hours. The number of doses administered against COVID-19 in Bulgaria is already 2,634,699, and during the past 24 hours 6,201 new vaccines have been registered. 84.23% of the cases during the day were not vaccinated, and during the last 24h 94.39% of the dead were not vaccinated. 1,251 are newly admitted to hospital, and 89.21% of them have not been vaccinated

