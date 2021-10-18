COVID-19 Took the Life of Colin Powell

A former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, secretary of state and national security adviser, Mr. Powell died on Monday, his family said.

Colin L. Powell, who in four decades of public life served as the United States’ top soldier, diplomat and national security adviser, and whose speech at the United Nations in 2003 helped pave the way for the US to go to war in Iraq, died on Monday. He was 84.

He died of complications from Covid-19, his family said in a statement. He was fully vaccinated and was treated at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, his family said.

