Sofia’s St. Anna Hospital has no Free Beds for COVID Patients

Society » HEALTH | October 18, 2021, Monday // 15:31
One-third of the beds in St. Anna Hospital are for patients with COVID-19 and all are occupied. Of the 160 beds for patients with coronavirus, 16 are in intensive care.

"The situation is dynamic. Every day some people are discharged or die. In their place immediately come new people," said the publicist of the medical institution Anton Lukov.

The hospital has a large emergency department, Lukov added, quoted by dariknews.bg. If everything is complete, people spend one night under medical supervision in the emergency room in bed until space becomes available.

"We are at the limit, but we are not returning people yet. If the influx increases, it will most likely start to happen. So far, we are succeeding through the reserves. In rooms for three, we put a fourth bed. This violates the comfort of patients, makes it difficult for doctors, nurses and orderlies, but we do not send people away," Lukov said.

