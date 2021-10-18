Over 75% of Adult EU Citizens are Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Society » HEALTH | October 18, 2021, Monday // 14:42
Bulgaria: Over 75% of Adult EU Citizens are Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19 Anadolu Agency

In the EU, more than 75 percent of adult citizens are already fully vaccinated against covid. This was announced by the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

She added that to date, the EU has exported more than a billion doses of vaccine to more than 150 countries around the world. The EU is the largest exporter of vaccines, the EC president said.

According to her, every second vaccine produced in Europe was for export. Von der Layen explained that the goal is for 70 percent of people around the world to be vaccinated against the new disease by next year.

/BTA

Tags: vaccine, europe, covid
