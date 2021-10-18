Kosovo has Become the Leader in Vaccination in the Western Balkans
Kosovo is the country with the largest share of receiving at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the Western Balkans. The country, which later launched mass immunization, quickly caught up, but also surpassed the former leader, Serbia, and Northern Macedonia and Montenegro, which managed to speed up their campaign in the summer, according to data from the Our World in Data platform.
With 47% receiving at least one dose and 37% fully vaccinated, the country is far ahead of EU members in the Balkans, such as Croatia, Bulgaria and Romania. For comparison - with at least one dose in Serbia are 44%, in Montenegro - 40, in Albania - 34%.
In Kosovo, a severe wave of the Delta variant with a four-digit number of infected per day began in mid-August. At the time, the country, along with Montenegro, northern Macedonia and Albania, was looking for a way to speed up its campaign, which in practice only began en masse in April due to a shortage of vaccines. These countries quickly overtook the rest of the region. However, vaccination has started to slow down again this month.
/Dnevnik
