Winter Tourism: Bulgaria Expects a Serious Growth of Tourists in Ski Resorts

There is a great interest in Bulgaria. We have twice as many tourists as last year, but now the winter season is even happier, as flights to and from the UK and Russia, where there is even more interest, will be resumed. Bulgaria remains competitive. This was commented to BNT by Rumen Draganov, director of the Institute for Tourism Assessment and Analysis.

According to him, prices are expected to increase by 11-13%.

The tourist chooses a destination that they likes, based on price-quality, the expert is adamant.

We asked for the percentage of vaccinated among the COVID-19 infected patients to be reported in the data.

Congratulations to the government for not having a lockdown, which is complete nonsense, the expert added.

Bansko is on the eve of the start of the new winter season. However, many tourists and hoteliers are wondering what it will be like, given the ongoing pandemic.

Our expectations are good – for things to happen, to have a normal season and to accumulate better incomes, commented to BNT Zorka Tambukieva, owner of a hotel in Bansko.

According to her, so far there is not a particularly large number of early bookings, tourists prefer the offers at the last minute.



