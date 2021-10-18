October 17: Pirogov Hospital Had Only Two Free Beds for COVID-19 Patients

At 8 pm on October 17, the NI Pirogov University Hospital in Sofia had only two free beds for patients with coronavirus, the medical institution announced.

207 patients with coronavirus infection were admitted to the emergency hospital for treatment. The situation is very dynamic and we currently have only 2 free beds for Covid-19 patients, as these beds are without constant access to oxygen. The necessary organization has been made for them and oxygen cylinders have been installed, the press release reads.

The hospital's oxygen consumption is nearly 9 tons per day, which is almost eight times more than normal consumption.

All patients who are accommodated in the separate COVID wards of UMHAT "NI Pirogov" have sought help from us in serious condition, according to the medical institution.

More than 6,000 patients with coronavirus are in hospitals, according to the information portal, 512 of them are in intensive care units. 1,867 are newly infected with coronavirus, and positive samples are 15, 8%.



