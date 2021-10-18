October 17: Pirogov Hospital Had Only Two Free Beds for COVID-19 Patients

Society » HEALTH | October 18, 2021, Monday // 10:15
Bulgaria: October 17: Pirogov Hospital Had Only Two Free Beds for COVID-19 Patients pirogov.eu

At 8 pm on October 17, the NI Pirogov University Hospital in Sofia had only two free beds for patients with coronavirus, the medical institution announced.

207 patients with coronavirus infection were admitted to the emergency hospital for treatment. The situation is very dynamic and we currently have only 2 free beds for Covid-19 patients, as these beds are without constant access to oxygen. The necessary organization has been made for them and oxygen cylinders have been installed, the press release reads.

The hospital's oxygen consumption is nearly 9 tons per day, which is almost eight times more than normal consumption.

All patients who are accommodated in the separate COVID wards of UMHAT "NI Pirogov" have sought help from us in serious condition, according to the medical institution.

More than 6,000 patients with coronavirus are in hospitals, according to the information portal, 512 of them are in intensive care units. 1,867 are newly infected with coronavirus, and positive samples are 15, 8%.

/OFFNews

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: COVID-19, crisis
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria