Weather in Bulgaria: A Decrease of Clouds and Rain with Max Temp Between 13°-18°C

Today the clouds will break and decrease, in some places in Western Bulgaria until mostly sunny weather. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by the weather forecaster on duty Victoria Kleshtanova from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

It will be almost without precipitation. In the morning there will be fog in places along the valleys and in the lowlands. A light northwest wind will appear in the afternoon. Maximum temperatures will be between 13° and 18° degrees Celsius. Atmospheric pressure is slightly higher than the average for October and will increase slightly.

Cloudy and foggy weather will prevail over the mountains, in some places with light rain. In the afternoon the clouds will start to break and decrease. A light to moderate northwest wind will blow. The maximum temperature at 1200 meters will be around 10°C, at 2000 meters - around 3°C.

At the Black Sea coast the clouds will be significant, in some places with sleet. A light northwest wind will blow. The maximum air temperatures will be 15-16°C, as will be the sea water temperature. The sea wave will be 1-2 points.



/Focus