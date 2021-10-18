COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1000 New Cases, 43 Have Died in Last 24h

540 619 are the total confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria. This is shown by data from the National Information System.

The new cases for the past 24 hours are 1,000. 60,485 are the active cases in the country. During the past 24hrs, 5,683 tests have been performed, bringing the total to 5,088,188.

Of the medical staff, 15,071 have been infected, including 4,231 doctors, 5,057 nurses, 2,581 paramedics and 310 paramedics. 6,074 are cases of people with COVID-19 who are hospitalized in the country, of which 512 are in intensive care units.

457,860 people were cured, of which 504 for the last 24 hours. The number of deaths from coronavirus in Bulgaria is 22,274, and 43 people have died in the last 24 hours.

The people placed in quarantine so far are a total of 1,631,395 people, of whom 36,128 are currently active in quarantine. The number of doses administered against COVID-19 in Bulgaria is already 2,628,498, with 1,791 newly registered vaccinated during the past 24 hours. 86.60% of the cases during the day were not vaccinated, and during the night 95.35% of the dead were not vaccinated. 167 are newly admitted to hospital, and 88.62% of them have not been vaccinated.



/Focus