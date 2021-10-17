6 Hospitals Refused to Accept Woman with COVID, the Ambulance Circled Sofia for 3 hours

Society » HEALTH | October 17, 2021, Sunday // 11:18
Bulgaria: 6 Hospitals Refused to Accept Woman with COVID, the Ambulance Circled Sofia for 3 hours DW

Six hospitals refused to admit a woman with a severe coronavirus. The ambulance with the patient on oxygen traveled for almost 3 hours around Sofia, Nova TV reported.

The route of "Emergency Aid" passes through "Pirogov", MMA, Alexandrovska Hospital, Infectious Diseases Hospital, "Tokuda" and "Sofiamed", the TV team followed the path of the ambulance. The next stop was the Sofia District Hospital. There the patient was taken down and hospitalized.

Emergency medics are working at the edge of their capabilities, the situation is tense and changing in minutes, commented the team from the ambulance.

Refusal to admit a patient can happen only in the absence of free beds, say some hospitals.

The health system is very well organized. Beds for COVID patients continue to be opened to meet the needs of patients, said Minister Stoycho Katsarov a few days ago.

/OFFNews

