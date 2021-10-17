The First Film Crew in Space Successfully Returned to Earth

The Russian actress and the Russian director, who stayed aboard the International Space Station for 12 days to shoot the first film in space, returned safely to Earth, world agencies reported.

The landing capsule of the Russian ship Soyuz MS-18, with which the actress Yulia Peresild, the director Klim Shipenko and the cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky were traveling from the ISS, landed this morning at 4.36 am Greenwich in the Kazakh steppe. According to the first reports of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, the passengers are fine. They have already left the lander.

The 38-year-old Shipenko overtook a competitive project of the Americans with his "space" film project, in which Tom Cruise was to participate. Shipenko's film starring 37-year-old Peresild is called "Challenge". At its center is a female surgeon who goes aboard the ISS to save the life of an astronaut. Novitsky is in the role of the astronaut in need of urgent intervention. The film is a joint production of Roscosmos, Channel One and Yellow Studio, Black and White. Russian cosmonauts Pyotr Dubrov and Anton Shkaplerov, who are now on board the ISS, also took pictures in it.

After the departure of the actress, director and astronaut Nowitzki, in addition to Dubrov and Shkaplerov, NASA astronauts Mark Vande High, Shane Kimbrow and Megan McCarter, the astronaut from the European Space Agency Toma Peske and the astronaut from Japan astronaut remain on the ISS.



/BTA