Weather in Bulgaria: Cloudy with Rain in Some Places, Max Temp 11°-16° C

Society » ENVIRONMENT | October 17, 2021, Sunday // 10:26
Today the clouds will be significant, in some places mainly in the eastern and mountainous regions with rain showers. A light, moderate northwest wind will continue to blow in the eastern regions. The maximum temperatures will be between 11° and 16° Celsius. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by the weather forecaster on duty Boryana Markova from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)

Over the Black Sea coast the clouds will be significant with rain showers. A moderate northwest wind will blow. The maximum air temperatures will be between 15°C and 18°C, for the sea water the temperature will be similar. The sea wave will weaken and will be about 2-3 points.

In the mountains it will be cloudy with rain, over 1800 meters – with snow. A moderate east-northeast wind will blow in the high parts of the northwest. The maximum temperature at 1200 will be about 7°C, at 2000 meters - about 3°C. Atmospheric pressure will rise further and will be slightly higher than the average for the month.

Tags: cloudy, rain, weather, Bulgaria
