COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1867 New Cases, 43 Have Died in Last 24h

60,032 are the active cases of coronavirus in the country. This is indicated by a reference on the site of the Unified Information Portal.

11,811 tests were performed for the past 24 hours. Of the tests performed, 1,867 people tested positive. 85.54% of people with a positive test are not vaccinated.

556 people were cured of coranivurs in the last 24 hours. 6,035 people are in a hospital. 262 are newly admitted to a hospital. 90.08% of them have not been vaccinated. 512 of them are in the intensive care unit.

43 people have died in the past 24 hours. 90.70% of the dead have not been vaccinated.



