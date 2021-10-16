Sofia’s Mayor Infected with COVID-19

Society » HEALTH | October 16, 2021, Saturday // 19:52
Bulgaria: Sofia’s Mayor Infected with COVID-19 BGNES

The mayor of Sofia Yordanka Fandakova has COVID-19. She announced this on her Facebook account. Fandakova clarified that first her husband gave her a positive test, after which she underwent a PCR test, which confirmed that she had coronavirus.

Thus, the mayor of Sofia will be under quarantine in the next two weeks.

"Both my husband and I have been vaccinated, so far we have no symptoms and we feel good. I continue to work remotely with colleagues, for which we have created an organization in the last year," she wrote.

